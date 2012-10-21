Home
Saki returns to face Rountree at UFC 219

By Thomas Gerbasi October 09, 2017
Article
Fresh from a spectacular UFC debut last month, kickboxing icon Gokhan Saki will look to make it two for two in the Octagon when he faces fellow striker Khalil Rountree Jr. in a UFC 219 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.

Winner of 83 pro kickboxing bouts, 59 of them by knockout, Turkey's Saki showed off his standup prowess against Henrique da Silva in Japan last month, knocking his opponent out in the first round and winning Performance of the Night honors in the process. This December, he will meet former Ultimate Fighter finalist Rountree, who is coming off back-to-back knockout victories over Daniel Jolly and Paul Craig.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements and ticket on-sale dates.

Check out the highlights from the UFC 216 post-fight press conference.
Oct 8, 2017
UFC President Dana White gives his thoughts about UFC 216. He talks about Tony Ferguson's big win over Kevin Lee to claim lightweight interim title, Demetrious Johnson's record-breaking win vs. Ray Borg and much more.
Oct 8, 2017
Tony Ferguson talks backstage after defeating Kevin Lee at UFC 216 to become the interim lightweight champion.
Oct 7, 2017
Demetrious Johnson talks backstage after defending his belt and defeating Anderson Silva's record at UFC 216.
Oct 7, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017