STEPHEN "WONDERBOY" THOMPSON OFFICIALLY ADDS "MODEL" TO HIS RESUME

September 25, 2017
By Aria Darcella, CR Fashion Book
It turns out the fashion industry can be intimidating for anyone—even MMA fighter Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, who has just signed a contract with top agency IMG Models, which is also home to names like Gigi Hadid. “Walking to the cage [where] people see you getting punched in the face and kneed, and hundreds of thousands of people chanting for you to win or lose…” he muses before considering the runway. “To be honest what scares me the most is something new, and [the catwalk] would definitely be more frightening than walking to the cage.”
 

