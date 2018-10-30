Home
Roxanne Modafferi: UFC 230 Q&A

UFC Staff Report October 30, 2018
Roxanne Modafferi sat down with UFC.com to discuss her history with Sijara Eubanks, their upcoming matchup and much more ahead of UFC 230.

UFC: The cast on your season of The Ultimate Fighter has really stuck together, you recently came to Sijara Eubanks’ defense, what made the season of TUF so special?

Modafferi: It was a great season and people got along pretty well. I like Sijara a lot and I want to support my fellow cast members. We’re all very dedicated and we trained super hard to try and get the belt so we got along.

Have you revisited your first loss to Sijara Eubanks?

I thought it was a close, good fight and I did re-watch it to prepare for this fight. I think I’m improved and prepared for what she has to bring. I can’t wait to show her the new powered-up version of Roxy.

Do you think you have any advantages from having already fought Eubanks?

I think any advantages I may have from fighting her before, she also has because we both have that experience from what worked and what didn’t work. I think she may be more over-confident since she beat me before and she probably thinks she can do it again but it shall be different this time!

Could this be a title eliminator fight and are you expecting to get a title shot with a win?

I would have liked to see Sijara vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the title because I think she’s earned it. But I do understand there’s a business aspect. But yes, after I beat Sijara I would like to call out for a title shot after this.

Fighting on the biggest of stages in Madison Square Garden, does this one mean anything extra for you?

It’s a really big honor to get chosen to fight on this card. First and foremost, Sijara is my main focus and as a mixed martial artist, my personal improvement and growth is my number one priority. After that I can let myself be excited about Madison Square Garden and New York. My family lives in this general vicinity so that’s pretty cool.

You have a lot interests outside of the Octagon, any creative projects on the horizon for you?

I’m always trying to improve my kid's jiu-jitsu program so I’m trying to think of different ways to teach my class and become a better jiu-jitsu instructor. I’m also studying Japanese and trying to keep in touch with my Japanese spirit because I studied that in college.

Saturday, November 3
10PM/7PM
ETPT
New York, NY
UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier plans on dominating #1 contender Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis this Saturday at UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis only on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 30, 2018
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman talks about his Fighting Spirit ahead of his UFC 230 matchup with Jacare Souza on November 3.
Oct 30, 2018
UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis.
Oct 30, 2018
Daniel Cormier readies himself for a uniquely fearless opponent; Derrick Lewis trains for another knockout win. Chris Weidman zeroes in on BJJ. Jacare Souza anticipates a tough matchup. Lewis feels the spotlight at a local Rockets game.
Oct 29, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018