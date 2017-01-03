Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Ronda Rousey thanks fans, says she'll take time to decide next move

January 07, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Ronda Rousey thanks fans, says she'll take time to decide next move
By Ramona Shelburne, ESPN.com

A day after losing to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in Las Vegas, Ronda Rousey said she will "need to take some time to reflect and think about the future."

"I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me," Rousey said in a statement provided to ESPN.

"Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes -- even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly -- it doesn't work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

"I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding."

 

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, January 15
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Phoenix, Arizona
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch Joe Lauzon defeat Diego Sanchez at UFC 200. Lauzon takes on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Watch Joe Lauzon defeat Diego Sanchez at UFC 200. Lauzon takes on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Jan 7, 2017
Watch Joe Lauzon's submission over Melvin Guillard during their fight at UFC 136. Don't miss Lauzon take on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Watch Joe Lauzon's submission over Melvin Guillard during their fight at UFC 136. Don't miss Lauzon take on Marcin Held in the co-main event at Fight Night Phoenix on Jan. 15.
Jan 6, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles takes a deep dive into the statistics of the Fight Night Phoenix main event between Yair Rodriguez and BJ Penn.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles takes a deep dive into the statistics of the Fight Night Phoenix main event between Yair Rodriguez and BJ Penn.
Jan 5, 2017
Countdown takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood, featuring BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez.
Countdown takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood, featuring BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez.
Jan 5, 2016
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016