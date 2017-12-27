Romero returns against Branch in February

The No. 1 ranked middleweight in the world, Yoel Romero, will fight in his adopted home of Florida for the first time since 2015 on Feb. 24, as he battles fellow 185-pound contender David Branch at Amway Center in Orlando.
The UFC Fight Night event will air on FOX. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 5.
Winner of eight of his last nine bouts, Cuba's Romero has already defeated a Who's Who of middleweights, including Chris Weidman, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida and Derek Brunson. And despite losing a recent decision to Robert Whittaker in a July title fight, he is hungrier than ever to get another shot at the belt, and the first step is against the No. 10-ranked Branch. Owner of an 11-1 record in his last 12 bouts, the former two-division World Series of Fighting champion from New York can make a statement with a win over Romero this February.
