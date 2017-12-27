Home
Romero returns against Branch in February

By Thomas Gerbasi December 29, 2017
The No. 1 ranked middleweight in the world, Yoel Romero, will fight in his adopted home of Florida for the first time since 2015 on Feb. 24, as he battles fellow 185-pound contender David Branch at Amway Center in Orlando.

The UFC Fight Night event will air on FOX. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 5.

Winner of eight of his last nine bouts, Cuba's Romero has already defeated a Who's Who of middleweights, including Chris Weidman, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida and Derek Brunson. And despite losing a recent decision to Robert Whittaker in a July title fight, he is hungrier than ever to get another shot at the belt, and the first step is against the No. 10-ranked Branch. Owner of an 11-1 record in his last 12 bouts, the former two-division World Series of Fighting champion from New York can make a statement with a win over Romero this February.

Carla Esparza and Cynthia Cavillo preview their strawweight fight set for the main card at UFC 219 on Saturday.
Dec 29, 2017
UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier previews the UFC 219 main event, featuring Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm.
Dec 29, 2017
Watch the UFC 219 official weigh-in on Friday, Dec. 29 at 7pm/4pm ETPT live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Dec 29, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line when the Octagon returns to Boston for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou. In the co-main , Daniel Cormier will defend his light heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir. Watch the presser live on Friday, Dec. 29 at 5pm ET.
Dec 29, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017