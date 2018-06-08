Romero hoping to even score with Whittaker at UFC 225

“I was called on short notice, but I accepted the challenge,” he said. “Firstly, because Luke had made some statements against me and I don’t think it was ethical; there were no sport ethics in what he was saying. We hadn’t had a close relationship, but we shared some things. We hung out on several occasions, and you need some ethics. If you think something is wrong, and you weren’t asked, don’t talk. If he was asked, he should have been more ethical. If he wasn’t asked, he shouldn’t have spoken. He didn’t say nice things about me, so that fight was actually needed. We needed to fight.”And they did, and as Rockhold found out, don’t get on Romero’s bad side.“I’ve always said what you’ll do, do it the day of the fight. What you intend to do, do it the day of the fight. So my coach told him, ‘The freshness of the tongue is paid by the teeth.’ He predicted it.”It was a devastating third-round knockout win for Romero, and while he didn’t get the interim title due to another instance of missing weight, he did get his rematch with Whittaker, and when it comes to the result of this fight, Romero is confident, but not cocky. So don’t expect a prediction for Saturday night’s bout.Well, maybe two.“We’ll do our best,” Romero said. “Blood will be shed. I can promise that.”