Roehrick in for injured Bosse, faces Cannonier on Friday

Due to injury, Steve Bosse has been forced to withdraw from his bout against Jared Cannonier on July 7.
Stepping in for the light heavyweight matchup at T-Mobile Arena will be unbeaten Octagon newcomer Nick Roehrick.
The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale, which is headlined by the lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje, airs live on FS1.
