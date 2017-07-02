Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Roehrick in for injured Bosse, faces Cannonier on Friday

By Thomas Gerbasi July 05, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Due to injury, Steve Bosse has been forced to withdraw from his bout against Jared Cannonier on July 7.

Stepping in for the light heavyweight matchup at T-Mobile Arena will be unbeaten Octagon newcomer Nick Roehrick.

The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale, which is headlined by the lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje, airs live on FS1.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Friday, July 7
9PM/6PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem will complete their trilogy when they face off at UFC 213 on July 8.
Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem will complete their trilogy when they face off at UFC 213 on July 8.
Jul 5, 2017
Watch Yoel Romero earn a Performance of the Night bonus after finishing Lyoto Machida from their bout in 2015.
Watch Yoel Romero earn a Performance of the Night bonus after finishing Lyoto Machida from their bout in 2015.
Jul 5, 2017
Yoel Romero stays on weight in the gym under the guidance of a higher power. Robert Whittaker adjusts to Las Vegas and video chats with his son. Amanda Nunes devises nonstop ways to win, as Valentina Shevchenko makes the most of tea and healthy snacks.
Yoel Romero stays on weight in the gym under the guidance of a higher power. Robert Whittaker adjusts to Las Vegas and video chats with his son. Amanda Nunes devises nonstop ways to win, as Valentina Shevchenko makes the most of tea and healthy snacks.
Jul 5, 2017
Before their bantamweight clash at UFC 213 on July 8, Amanda Nunes sits down with Megan Olivi and says she will KO challenger Valentina Shevchenko.
Before their bantamweight clash at UFC 213 on July 8, Amanda Nunes sits down with Megan Olivi and says she will KO challenger Valentina Shevchenko.
Jul 5, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Jun 7, 2017