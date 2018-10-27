Rodriguez to face The Korean Zombie in Denver main event

Due to injury, Frankie Edgar has been forced to withdraw from his November 10 bout against Chan Sung Jung. Stepping in for Edgar against "The Korean Zombie" in the five-round featherweight main event at Pepsi Center in Denver will be Mexico's Yair Rodriguez.



The card, which celebrates the UFC's 25th anniversary, airs live on FS1.



Back in action for the first time since a May 2017 loss to Edgar, the No. 15-ranked Rodriguez is one of the UFC's top rising stars, having won six of his seven Octagon bouts, inclusing stoppages of BJ Penn and Andre Fili. Next month, he will be put to the test once more against the No. 10-ranked Jung, an all-action fighter who has finished the likes of Dustin Poirier and Dennis Bermudez in his UFC run.