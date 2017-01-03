Rodriguez knows he's up against a legend

“I know I’m young, just 24 years old, but I’ve been in the sport almost all my life,” he said. “I’ve been in the sport since I was five years old. My parents taught me good, life taught me hard. So that’s why I’m the way I am right now. In life, you’re born a warrior, you’re born a fighter, and even more if you’re born in a tough place. I cannot complain, I’m still alive, but you see stuff that not many people get to see every day, so you just have to be smart about the way you handle yourself, and then you’ll be good.“I know I’m a champion,” Rodriguez continues. “I was born a champion. Once you’re born a champion, you can’t do anything about changing your future. I accepted this already, I know I’m good at what I do and I’m just saying it in the humblest way that I can. Nobody’s gonna stop me.”He’s right. It is the humblest way for him to say that he’s going to be here for a while. And someday, people may use the “L” word to describe him as well.