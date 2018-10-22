Rockhold out, Weidman to battle Jacare at UFC 230

Due to injury, Luke Rockhold has been forced from his UFC 230 rematch with Chris Weidman on November 3. Stepping up to face the former middleweight champion in the co-main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City is perennial contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.



Souza was originally scheduled to meet David Branch on the UFC 230 main card. Branch will now battle Jared Cannonier in a 185-pound matchup.



Also made official for the event is a welterweight bout between Lyman Good and Ben Saunders and a heavyweight matchup pitting Ruslan Magomedov against Marcos Rogerio de Lima.