Rockhold-Weidman 2 heads to MSG

By Thomas Gerbasi September 08, 2018
The long-awaited rematch between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman will become a reality at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as the former middleweight champions collide in a UFC 230 bout on November 3.

In December 2015, Rockhold scored the biggest win of his career when he halted Weidman in the fourth round to take the UFC middleweight title in the UFC 194 Fight of the Night. Since then, the two have been eager to throw hands again, and this fall, in Weidman's New York backyard, they will do so at the world's most famous arena.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more UFC 230 fight card announcements.

Tatiana Suarez meets with Joe Rogan in the Octagon after a dominant win over former strawweight champ Carla Esparza at UFC 228: Woodley vs Till.
Tatiana Suarez meets with Joe Rogan in the Octagon after a dominant win over former strawweight champ Carla Esparza at UFC 228: Woodley vs Till.
Sep 8, 2018
After his impressive knee bar victory at UFC 228, Aljamain Sterling discusses the performance, Dominick Cruz and what's next for him.
After his impressive knee bar victory at UFC 228, Aljamain Sterling discusses the performance, Dominick Cruz and what's next for him.
Sep 8, 2018
Contract winner from Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Geoff Neal proves that he is a true welterweight contender with a decisive win at UFC 228: Woodley vs Till.
Contract winner from Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Geoff Neal proves that he is a true welterweight contender with a decisive win at UFC 228: Woodley vs Till.
Sep 6, 2018
UFC fan-favorite Diego "Nightmare" Sanchez earns a huge win in the UFC FIGHT PASS Featured Bout with a unanimous decision over Craig White. Check out what he had to say backstage after the win.
UFC fan-favorite Diego "Nightmare" Sanchez earns a huge win in the UFC FIGHT PASS Featured Bout with a unanimous decision over Craig White. Check out what he had to say backstage after the win.
Sep 8, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018