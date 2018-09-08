Rockhold-Weidman 2 heads to MSG

The long-awaited rematch between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman will become a reality at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as the former middleweight champions collide in a UFC 230 bout on November 3.



In December 2015, Rockhold scored the biggest win of his career when he halted Weidman in the fourth round to take the UFC middleweight title in the UFC 194 Fight of the Night. Since then, the two have been eager to throw hands again, and this fall, in Weidman's New York backyard, they will do so at the world's most famous arena.



Stay tuned to UFC.com for more UFC 230 fight card announcements.