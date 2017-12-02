Robbie stays chill in frosty Winnipeg

Just one fight away from a title shot, is Robbie Lawler worried? Not exactly. We talk to the former champ ahead of his main event bout against Rafael Dos Anjos at Fight Night Winnipeg.
Dec 15, 2017
Rising welterweight contenders Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry meet in an explosive striker's delight matchup in Winnipeg. Both fighters are planning to knock out the other and this one if going to be a fight filled with fireworks.
Dec 15, 2017
Check out the highlights from the UFC Fight Night Winnipeg weigh-in before #2 Robbie Lawler and #4 Rafael Dos Anjos collide in the Octagon tomorrow night at 8pm ET on FOX.
Dec 15, 2017
Light heavyweight fighters Glover Teixeira and Misha Cirkunov meet in a can't-miss bout on the FOX main card of Fight Night Winnipeg.
Dec 15, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
