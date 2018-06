Rivera determined to enjoy the process above all else

One day, Jimmie Rivera will jot down a few words about his life, and when he looks back at the Christmas of 2017, those words might be a bit harsh.“It was a horrible Christmas,” he said. “I didn’t get to fight and I didn’t get to enjoy time with my family. We set up some weekends in January to spend time, but not everybody has off at the same time. When it comes to the holidays, everybody obviously has off. So I saw some family here, some family there and that kind of stuff. But you’ve got to work with what you’ve got and go from there.”Rivera was in Las Vegas on December 25. He was originally supposed to face Dominick Cruz five days later at UFC 219, but Cruz was forced out of the bout due to injury. Then John Lineker was the opponent, but on Christmas Eve, the Brazilian was pulled from the fight due to a tooth infection. No fight, no Christmas.“There’s nothing you can do,” Rivera said. “John Lineker was sick and had to get surgery right away. It’s part of the business that you have to deal with.”But the question is, how does Rivera’s wife Samantha deal with him?He laughs.“She grew up in the martial arts, and she started training when she was younger than me at three. Her dad actually coached me in my first amateur MMA fight. I know her and her dad since I was a kid, so she understands that. I’m lucky.”Rivera’s ability to accept the lows as well as the highs of the fight game isn’t surprising, as he’s always been a pro in and out of the Octagon.“I don’t even think about it,” he said. “It’s a habit now. I’ve been training at Tiger Schulmann’s since I was a kid, so it’s a habit to work hard. It’s a habit to be there for the guys and help them like they’re there for you.”Those good habits haven’t just aided him on his MMA journey, but it’s provided an example for the next generation of fighters on the TS MMA team that look up to him.“It’s so important to be professional, and not only that, but it’s also about the work ethic,” Rivera said. “We work hard and push each other to help us get ready for fights that are coming up, and that’s good. We’re a team but, at the end of the day, you can call us a family. We’re really close with one another. And you can’t just tell people to do it, you’ve got to lead by example.”That example has led the No. 4-ranked Rivera to a main event slot against the No. 5-ranked Marlon Moraes Friday night in Utica. It’s not just another fight between two top contenders, but one with plenty of heat behind it, as the two New Jersey products have been sparring verbally and on social media for months. Rivera likes the heat.“It fuels the fire,” said Rivera, who wasn’t exactly looking for the fight, wanting instead to fight the contenders above him at 135 pounds. But when it was presented, he didn’t shy away from it, even if he doesn’t see the Brazilian as a fighter on his level.