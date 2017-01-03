Rivera-Vera removed from Phoenix card

Bantamweight contender Jimmie Rivera has been removed from Sunday's UFC Fight Night Phoenix card.
Originally scheduled to face Bryan Caraway, Rivera was then matched with Marlon Vera last week when Caraway was injured, but this replacement bout has now been canceled.
Fight Night Phoenix, which airs on FS1 and is headlined by the featherweight bout between Yair Rodriguez and BJ Penn, will proceed with 12 bouts.
