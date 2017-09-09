Reyes in for Alves, faces Perry in PA

California's Alex Reyes will make the trip to Pittsburgh on short notice to replace Thiago Alves in Saturday's UFC Fight Night co-main event against Mike Perry at PPG Paints Arena.
Alves withdrew from the bout due to issues stemming from Hurricane Irma.
In the main event, which airs live on FS1, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold returns to face David Branch.
Owner of a 13-2 pro record, Reyes has finished each of his victories, which have all come after an 0-2 start to his career. This weekend he will square off with the hard-hitting Perry.
