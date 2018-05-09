Retirement the beginning of a new journey for Vitor Belfort



Vitor Belfort was fully prepared to step into the Octagon for one final time in January.



Scheduled to face



“Sometimes in life, it’s like everything is on hold, on pause for something else,” said Belfort, who will now make his final walk to the cage on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro against



"Every time when you put pause in a place in your life, if doesn't mean you stop; it doesn't mean there is no time to play. When I'm talking to my kids and I need their full attention for something, I say, 'Okay, pause because I need your full attention for this.' That's what I kind of did with most of the things that I do. I had to put a pause because training, waiting (for a fight) are things that I had to do. You have to stay prepared.





“The last eight weeks, I have been away from my house, out of my comfort zone but it’s for a reason,” he added. “It’s because I care. I want to finish this chapter doing my best. I don’t want to lie to my fans. I want to go there and perform.”



In many ways, the unfortunate cancellation of his bout in January created an opportunity for the Brazilian legend to have an even greater sendoff on Saturday.



Instead of facing the former TUF finalist in the Midwest, he’s competing at home opposite a fellow luminary, and while “The Phenom” certainly would have been cheered loudly in St. Louis back in January, chances are it wouldn’t have been as deafening as the roar that will fill Jeunesse Arena this weekend as Belfort makes the march to the Octagon for the final time.



Not that Belfort is willing to blindly accept that he’ll be showed with cheers.



“I live for the moment,” said Belfort, who enters the final bout of his 21-year career with a 26-13 (1) record, having competed against the best from multiple generations. “Imagine if I walk out and people start booing me. You never know.



“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he laughed. “But expectations can be good and bad and that’s why I live in the moment and let the moment take care of itself because I’m going to be happy, the fans are going to be happy, but I cannot control (the situation). If I cannot control something, I don’t ponder it too much.”