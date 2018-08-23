Home
Reasons to Watch: Fight Night Lincoln

By Gavin Porter August 23, 2018
After a two week break the UFC is back and ready to bring the heat to lovely Lincoln, Nebraska. There are thirteen fights taking place on Saturday, with the main card starting at 10 p.m. EST on FS1.

These are your reason to watch UFC Fight Night Lincoln – Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick.

Top Ten Throwdown

A fight is always worth watching when one of the guys duking it out has the last name Gaethje. Sprinkle in some trash talk and an impressive fighter on a four fight UFC win streak and we’ve got a banger. James Vick comes into his first main event ranked 10th in the lightweight division and he knows this fight with Justin Gaethje can propel him into the championship contender conversation.

Both fighters have been jawing back and forth on social media, interviews and at the UFC 25th anniversary press conference. They don’t like each other and it’s sure to boil over once the Octagon door closes on Saturday.


Vick is looking to cement his position as a force to be reckoned with in already stacked lightweight division. Meanwhile Gaethje is coming off FOTN losses to Dustin Poirier and Eddie Elvarez and needs his own victory to keep pace with the top of the division.

You’re not going to want to miss this one.

Entertainment Tonight


It’s a featherweight firework show in the co-main slot, with Michael Johnson looking to get back on track against Andre Fili. Both of these guys are talented, explosive and love to get into a brawl.

Johnson has gone through the gauntlet in his last five fights taking on the likes of Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, lightweight champ Kabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje and Darren Elkins. Jeez, that’s one strong stretch of fighters and matching up with Fili won’t be any easier. Fili is dynamic and has unique athletic ability that can give fighters fits. Coming off a two-fight win streak Fili hopes a win over ‘The Menace’ propels him into the rankings.

Diversity and Adversity

After the main and co-main slots there is a whole lot to like about the card. For starters the card is diverse, featuring fights at women’s strawweight, both men and women’s flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, welterweight and middleweight. That means you can expect a wide variety of techniques, styles and finishes.

In addition there are also plenty of fighters looking to bounce back after tough losses such as Justin Gaethje, Michael Johnson, Cortney Casey, Jake Ellenberger and JoJo Calderwood. The adversity of losing streaks is staring them in the face and it’s going to be interesting to see what these warriors do with their backs against the wall.

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCnews

Featherweight Michael Johnson talks about the importance of his co-main event bout against Andre Fili at Fight Night Lincoln Saturday on FS1.
Aug 23, 2018
James Vick makes his UFC main event debut on Saturday in Lincoln against Justin Gaethje. Don't miss the action live on FS1.
Aug 23, 2018
UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT brings together an award-winning team of documentary filmmakers, to tell twenty-five captivating stories, one for each year of the UFC’s extraordinary history. UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT premieres this August, only on UFC Fight Pass.
Jul 12, 2018
Jimmy Smith breaks down the testy main event of Fight Night Lincoln between lightweights Justin Gaethje and James Vick. The action goes down Saturday live and free on FS1and FS2.
Aug 22, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018