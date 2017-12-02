Welcome to Canada. #UFCWinnipeg pic.twitter.com/O8EZnU0Awm— UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2017
The plethora of UFC holiday riches continues this Saturday on FOX with yet another stacked card headlined by Robbie Lawler and Rafael Dos Anjos. The penultimate UFC event of 2017 will go down in the capital city of Manitoba, Canada, and while the temperatures outside are crisp and frosty, there are plenty of fighters in town bringing some heat.
Here are the reasons to watch Fight Night Winnipeg.
More ruthlessness from Robbie Lawler
Simply stated, Robbie Lawler fights are never dull. With his signature stand-and-bang style that almost never goes to the mat, both his wins and losses are a product of fealessly marching downhill on his opponents. His left hooks border on lethal, and unlike too many others, Lawler goes to work when his opponents are against the fence. A former champ in the division, the southpaw seems to be fighting with an extra fire in his belly since losing the belt, which is unenviable to anyone standing across The Octagon from him.
Rafael Dos Anjos cruising at welterweight
Lawler's brawn is only half the reason this is an excellent main card matchup. Rafael Dos Anjos brings the ferocity that made him a former lightweight champion to the welterweight division, where the increase in weight obviously suits him. Tarec Saffiedine and Neil Magny were on the losing end of his return to form, and he looks to the fight with Lawler (a bout he has wanted for ages) as his ticket to another title shot. He attributes the move to 170 for his resurgence. As he recently told Tom Gerbasi: "I can have a normal life, I can enjoy my life and my training and put a hundred percent of the work into my technique and training and not just losing weight and being stressed out." Dos Anjos even more focused on his technique? Look out.
Steve Latrell is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @TheUFSteve
