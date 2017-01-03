Re-live best moments from Penn's career

Watch the Ultimate 8 moments from BJ Penn's historic career. Penn returns to the Octagon on Jan. 15 to take on Yair Rodriguez in the main event of Fight Night Phoenix.
Jan 10, 2017
The inaugural UFC women's bantamweight title is on the line at UFC 208. But on Saturday night the future of the division will compete on UFC FIGHT PASS. Megan Anderson faces Charmaine Tweet for interim title at Invicta FC 21. Get 7-day free trial today.
Jan 10, 2017
BJ Penn is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since since 2014 when he takes on Yair Rodriguez in the main event of Fight Night Phoenix.
Jan 10, 2017
Go behind the scenes at UFC 207 after Amanda Nunes defended her title against Ronda Rousey and Cody Garbrandt captured the bantamweight championship vs. Dominick Cruz in the Thrill & the Agony preview. Watch full episode on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Jan 9, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Comments