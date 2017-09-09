Ray Borg Insists Everything Happens For A Reason

At the moment, baby registries and all that fun stuff are on the backburner. Now, he’s full speed ahead for next week’s championship bout, and while he isn’t happy that the UFC 215 match was postponed, going through fight week the first time did give him an idea of what it will be like when he hits Las Vegas.“I learned that fight week’s a little different as a title challenger,” he said. “It’s a little busier, so I learned how to divide up my time properly to where I’m getting the right amount of rest, the right amount of training, the right amount of interviews.”His time in Edmonton also gave him an up close view of the champion when the two faced off for the press.“I really felt like when I looked at DJ this time around, I sensed a little bit of nervousness in him,” Borg said. “I think he knows how much of a real deal I am. The outside world doesn’t know, but my team - and I think DJ’s team - knows that this fight can easily take a turn for the worst for him. I really feel like he has that inner respect for me and for this fight.”And while Borg was confident that he was going to take the belt at UFC 215, he’s even more confident that he will interrupt Johnson’s quest for history at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 7.“Giving me a few extra weeks to prepare was good for me and unfortunate for DJ,” he said. “We found a few more things we can use in our favor, a couple more holes to exploit, so I believe it was a good thing.”