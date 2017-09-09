Home
Ray Borg Insists Everything Happens For A Reason

By Thomas Gerbasi September 27, 2017
(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)As soon as he got off the plane in Edmonton, Ray Borg knew trouble was brewing. The flu had been going around the Jackson-Wink MMA gym in Albuquerque, but the young man about to fight Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight title was hoping he dodged that bullet before the biggest fight of his life on September 9.

He hadn’t, but it wasn’t going to stop him from showing up to Rogers Place that Saturday night.

“I really wanted to fight,” Borg said. “I knew Tuesday I was sick and I tried to push through it. I tried to make sure I made all my obligations and did what I had to, and then it was one of those things where it wasn’t going to happen.”

By Wednesday of fight week, Borg knew he wasn’t his usual self.

(L-R) UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg pose during the UFC 215 & UFC 216 Title Bout Participants Las Vegas Media Day at the UFC Headquarters on August 24, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)“Usually on fight week I’m super busy and super active,” he said. “I like to walk around and hang out, but all I did was sleep whenever I had a break. I had never done that before. Then Thursday after open workouts, I was not feeling good at all.”

That night, the UFC medical team pulled him from the fight. Borg was crushed, but his spirits soon perked up twice, first when the fight with Johnson was rescheduled for UFC 216 on Oct. 7, and then when he announced that he and his wife Amanda will be expecting their first child.

“I truly believe everything happens for a reason,” he said. “Even when we don’t want things to happen, they happen a certain way for a reason, in my mind, and I believe there was a reason why it didn’t happen. I’m grateful that I still have the opportunity to still go in and fight Demetrious, but in a sense it was nice to think about my future a little bit more and get my mind off the fight (with the baby announcement) too.”

At the moment, baby registries and all that fun stuff are on the backburner. Now, he’s full speed ahead for next week’s championship bout, and while he isn’t happy that the UFC 215 match was postponed, going through fight week the first time did give him an idea of what it will be like when he hits Las Vegas.

RELATED: UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee - Put Up or Shut Up

“I learned that fight week’s a little different as a title challenger,” he said. “It’s a little busier, so I learned how to divide up my time properly to where I’m getting the right amount of rest, the right amount of training, the right amount of interviews.”

His time in Edmonton also gave him an up close view of the champion when the two faced off for the press.

(R-L) Ray Borg kicks <a href='../fighter/jussier-formiga'><a href='../fighter/jussier-formiga'>Jussier Formiga</a></a> of Brazil in their flyweight bout during the <a href='../event/UFC-Silva-vs-Irvin'><a href='../event/UFC-Silva-vs-Irvin'>UFC Fight Night </a></a>event at CFO - Centro de Forma�co Olimpica on March 11, 2017 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)“I really felt like when I looked at DJ this time around, I sensed a little bit of nervousness in him,” Borg said. “I think he knows how much of a real deal I am. The outside world doesn’t know, but my team - and I think DJ’s team - knows that this fight can easily take a turn for the worst for him. I really feel like he has that inner respect for me and for this fight.”

And while Borg was confident that he was going to take the belt at UFC 215, he’s even more confident that he will interrupt Johnson’s quest for history at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 7.

“Giving me a few extra weeks to prepare was good for me and unfortunate for DJ,” he said. “We found a few more things we can use in our favor, a couple more holes to exploit, so I believe it was a good thing.”

Preview the increasingly combustible relationship between Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson, and the fireworks certain to come when they meet in the main event of UFC 216 on October 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Sep 27, 2017
Watch Fabricio Werdum defeat Hunt for the UFC heavyweight interim title at UFC 180. Don't miss Werdum take on Derrick Lewis at UFC 216 on Oct. 7.
Sep 26, 2017
Brandon Davis Secured a UFC contract with a win over Austin Arnett in what many consider to be the best fight ever on Contender Series.
Sep 26, 2017
Julian Marquez landed one of the most Devastating head kick knockouts in MMA history to secure himself a UFC contract.
Sep 26, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017