Rankings: Rousey drops 4 spots; Garbrandt enters P-4-P

By Matt Parrino January 03, 2017
UFC.com
For the first time since Ronda Rousey began her demolition on the UFC women’s bantamweight division four years ago, “Rowdy” no longer has champion or No. 1 next to her name in the rankings.

The former 135-pound queen suffered a three-spot drop in the rankings. She is No. 4 in the latest official UFC rankings release after getting finished by current champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Head over to the official UFC rankings page for a look at all the changes

Rousey released a statement to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne on Monday.

"Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes - even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly - it doesn't work how you planned,” Rousey said in the statement.

“I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda. I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future.”

The division has certainly grown the past few years and Nunes is the product of that development. The champion has won five in a row and now has six finishes inside the Octagon, tying Rousey’s women’s bantamweight record.

Nunes remained at No. 11 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

More from UFC 207: Full results | Talking points: Nunes, Rousey, Garbandt and more |  Nunes retains crown with shocking Rousey KO | Postfight press conference highlights | Garbrandt stuns Cruz to win championship | Garbrandt gives championship to cancer survivor | Dillashaw, Kim, Borg go distance for wins
Backstage interviews: Amanda Nunes | Cody Garbrandt | Dominick Cruz | TJ Dillashaw | Ray Borg | Neil Magny | Tim Means
Octagon interviews: Amanda Nunes | Cody Garbrandt

UFC FIGHT PASS subscribers: Watch Tim Means vs Charles Oliveira on-demand | Order UFC 207 digital replay

LAS VEGAS, NV - DEC. 30: (L-R) Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz taunt each other in their UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)Speaking of the best of the best, Dominick Cruz was dethroned as the bantamweight champion by Cody Garbrandt in the co-main event. “No Love” debuts at No. 5 in the pound-for-pound ranks and drops Cruz five spots down to No. 8.

In the bantamweight division, Garbrandt took the championship spot and Cruz assumed the No. 1 ranking, dropping TJ Dillashaw, who beat John Lineker (No. 3), down to No. 2.

In the welterweight division, Dong Hyun Kim (No. 7) moved up two spots after his win over Tarec Saffiedine, who fell a spot to No. 13. Neil Magny didn’t move (No. 8) after his win over Johny Hendricks. But “Big Rigg” dropped five spots to No. 11 after the loss. The former welterweight champion is planning to move up to 185 pounds after missing weight for the second straight fight.

Ray Borg jumped into the top 10 at 125 pounds after his win over Louis Smolka, who dropped a spot to No. 13.

Matt Parrino is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MattParrinoUFC

Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino break down the new rankings on the heels of UFC 207. Amanda Nunes' first-round TKO drops Ronda Rousey to No. 4 at 135 pounds. Also, Cody Garbrandt makes debut on pound-for-pound list and more.
Dec 3, 2017
Watch BJ Penn win the UFC title from Kenny Florian at UFC 101. Don't miss Penn's return to the Octagon on Jan. 15 against Yair Rodriguez.
Jan 3, 2017
Matt Serra, Din Thomas & Dana White pack a summer's worth of fun into a trip to White's vacation home in Maine, with go-karts, demolition derby, drag racing, lobster rolls, a hot dog eating contest and more. Then the guys check out some promising fights.
Jan 2, 2017
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016