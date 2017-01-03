Rankings: Rousey drops 4 spots; Garbrandt enters P-4-P

For the first time since Ronda Rousey began her demolition on the UFC women’s bantamweight division four years ago, “Rowdy” no longer has champion or No. 1 next to her name in the rankings.
The former 135-pound queen suffered a three-spot drop in the rankings. She is No. 4 in the latest official UFC rankings release after getting finished by current champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.
Head over to the official UFC rankings page for a look at all the changes
Rousey released a statement to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne on Monday.
"Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes - even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly - it doesn't work how you planned,” Rousey said in the statement.
“I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda. I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future.”
The division has certainly grown the past few years and Nunes is the product of that development. The champion has won five in a row and now has six finishes inside the Octagon, tying Rousey’s women’s bantamweight record.
Nunes remained at No. 11 in the pound-for-pound rankings.
Speaking of the best of the best, Dominick Cruz was dethroned as the bantamweight champion by Cody Garbrandt in the co-main event. “No Love” debuts at No. 5 in the pound-for-pound ranks and drops Cruz five spots down to No. 8.
In the bantamweight division, Garbrandt took the championship spot and Cruz assumed the No. 1 ranking, dropping TJ Dillashaw, who beat John Lineker (No. 3), down to No. 2.
In the welterweight division, Dong Hyun Kim (No. 7) moved up two spots after his win over Tarec Saffiedine, who fell a spot to No. 13. Neil Magny didn’t move (No. 8) after his win over Johny Hendricks. But “Big Rigg” dropped five spots to No. 11 after the loss. The former welterweight champion is planning to move up to 185 pounds after missing weight for the second straight fight.
Ray Borg jumped into the top 10 at 125 pounds after his win over Louis Smolka, who dropped a spot to No. 13.
Matt Parrino is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MattParrinoUFC
