Rankings Report: Dillashaw Dominates Again

With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.
Aug 13, 2018
Hosts Megan Olivi and Forrest Griffin recap UFC 227’s big winners including TJ Dillashaw; Henry Cejudo and Renato Moicano; preview UFC Fight Night in Lincoln; and run down the sport’s best rivalries.
Aug 13, 2018
Dana White recaps Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Aug 8, 2018
Watch as Dana White hands out four contracts during Week 8 of Season's Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Aug 7, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Comments