Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Rankings: Masvidal vaults into top 5; Ngannou rises

By Matt Parrino February 01, 2017
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)


Jorge Masvidal picked up the signature win of his career in Denver when he finished Donald Cerrone by TKO in the second round of their co-main event welterweight scrap.

In this week’s official UFC rankings release, Masvidal was rewarded for his performance with a seven-spot jump to No. 5 at 170 pounds. “Gamebred” is now positioned to get top-level fights in the division that he’s been seeking.

UFC president Dana White said on Tuesday’s episode of the UFC Unfiltered podcast that if Nick Diaz isn’t interested in a matchup with No. 3-ranked welterweight Demian Maia, Masvidal will get the fight.

Fight Night Denver Backstage interviews: Valentina Shevchenko | Jorge Masvidal | Francis Ngannou | Dana White

Cerrone dropped three spots down to No. 8, stunting his charge up the rankings that was surging before the fight on the strength of a four-fight win streak.

In the heavyweight rankings, Francis Ngannou moves up four spots to No. 6 after knocking out Andrei Arlovski, who falls three spots to No. 10. Ngannou has won all five of his UFC fights and has finished his opponent in each.

Bantamweight Raphael Assuncao defeated Aljamain Sterling by split decision and earned a one-spot increase to No. 3 at 135 pounds, behind only champion Cody Garbrandt and former champs Dominick Cruz and TJ Dillashaw.

Middleweight Sam Alvey and flyweight Alexandre Pantoja make their debut in the rankings at No. 15 in their respective divisions.

To see all the changes to the rankings, click here to visit the official UFC rankings page.

Matt Parrino is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MattParrinoUFC

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, February 4
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Houston, Texas
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
The new rankings are out and Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino break down all the movement. Jorge Masvidal jumps seven spots at 170 pounds and Francis Ngannou is now on the cusp of the top 5 in the heavyweight division.
The new rankings are out and Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino break down all the movement. Jorge Masvidal jumps seven spots at 170 pounds and Francis Ngannou is now on the cusp of the top 5 in the heavyweight division.
Feb 1, 2017
UFC featherweight Dennis Bermudez has a busy week ahead as he prepares to face the returning Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung, but he had a little time to stop by Super Bowl Radio Row to conduct a few interviews ahead of the big game.
UFC featherweight Dennis Bermudez has a busy week ahead as he prepares to face the returning Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung, but he had a little time to stop by Super Bowl Radio Row to conduct a few interviews ahead of the big game.
Feb 1, 2017
The Gracie brothers are back to break down the Korean Zombie's submission victory Leonard Garcia.
The Gracie brothers are back to break down the Korean Zombie's submission victory Leonard Garcia.
Feb 1, 2017
UFC Minute host previews some under-the-radar fights to look out for at Fight Night Houston.
UFC Minute host previews some under-the-radar fights to look out for at Fight Night Houston.
Feb 1, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016