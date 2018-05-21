Home
Preview Darren Till: In Depth

May 21, 2018
Veteran UFC commentator John Gooden recently spent some time with rising welterweight phenom Darren Till in his hometown of Liverpool, England. Their wide-ranging conversation is the subject of the new, one-hour program Darren Till: In Depth that just debuted on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Covering subjects as diverse as boxing vs MMA, his life back in Brazil, and his fear of Coach Colin, the show offers rare and candid insights into the mind of one of the hottest newcomers in the sport.

Enjoy a sneak peek of the show above, and head on over to FIGHT PASS to get the full Darren Till: In Depth experience.

John Gooden heads to Liverpool to meet with one of the UFC’s rising welterweight stars, Darren Till. They touch on subjects ranging from his childhood, current standing in the UFC and more! Full episode airing now on FIGHT PASS!
May 21, 2018
See the journey that brought Darren Till from his perilous beginnings in Liverpool to his thrilling ascent to prominence in the UFC. Then hear the sport’s top fighters and analysts reveal why they believe he has all the makings of a future champion.
After defeating Demian Maia by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night Chile, Kamaru Usman believes that he is the most dangerous welterweight in the world.
May 19, 2018
Kamaru Usman extended his welterweight win-streak to eight, after defeating Demian Maia by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night Chile. Watch Usman's Octagon interview where he discusses the performance and what's next at welterweight.
May 19, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018