Preview Darren Till: In Depth

Veteran UFC commentator John Gooden recently spent some time with rising welterweight phenom Darren Till in his hometown of Liverpool, England. Their wide-ranging conversation is the subject of the new, one-hour program Darren Till: In Depth that just debuted on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Covering subjects as diverse as boxing vs MMA, his life back in Brazil, and his fear of Coach Colin, the show offers rare and candid insights into the mind of one of the hottest newcomers in the sport.
Enjoy a sneak peek of the show above, and head on over to FIGHT PASS to get the full Darren Till: In Depth experience.
