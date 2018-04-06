Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Pre-UFC 223 presser keeps foot on the gas

By Thomas Gerbasi April 06, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
After a hectic UFC 223 fight week, the promotion didn’t take its foot off the gas at Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday evening, announcing several high-profile fights in Asia, Los Angeles, and Chicago that got added to a full spring / summer slate.

The UFC will be in the Asia-Pacific region for the second time in 2018, as welterweight action hero Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone faces rising star Leon Edwards at a date and city to be confirmed shortly.

In the main event of UFC 227 on August 4, the second chapter of one of the sport’s most heated rivalries lands in L.A.’s Staples Center, as TJ Dillashaw defends his bantamweight world title against the man he took it from last November, former teammate Cody Garbrandt.

Speaking of bad blood rivalries, Rafael Dos Anjos and Colby Covington will settle their score on June 9, and when they step into the Octagon at United Center in Chicago, there will be an added bonus as the two compete for the interim UFC welterweight title.

In attendance to discuss their upcoming bouts were the aforementioned sextet, along with the star-studded lineup of Edson Barboza, Raquel Pennington, Amanda Nunes, Kamaru Usman, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Stephen Thompson, Jimmie Rivera, Marlon Moraes, Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier

Not surprisingly, the most heated square offs were undoubtedly between Dillashaw-Garbrandt, Rivera-Moraes and Covington-Dos Anjos, though Ponzinibbio and Usman appeared to share some heat as well, and welterweights Usman and Covington wasted no time jawing at each other, setting the stage for plenty of compelling action in the coming months.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Check out the face-offs from the UFC 223 Weigh-in on Friday in Brooklyn.
Check out the face-offs from the UFC 223 Weigh-in on Friday in Brooklyn.
Apr 6, 2018
Tune in to the UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference live immediately following the UFC 223 Weigh-ins, featuring fighters from some of the UFC's biggest upcoming events.
Tune in to the UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference live immediately following the UFC 223 Weigh-ins, featuring fighters from some of the UFC's biggest upcoming events.
Apr 6, 2018
Watch the UFC 223 official weigh-in on Friday, April 6 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Watch the UFC 223 official weigh-in on Friday, April 6 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Apr 6, 2018
Live from Brooklyn, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Live from Brooklyn, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 5, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018