Poirier-Gaethje to headline FOX event in April

Two of the lightweight division's most exciting fighters will face off in a spring Fight of the Year candidate, as Dustin Poirier takes on Justin Gaethje in the five-round main event of a UFC on FOX card slated for April 14.
A site for the event has yet to be determined.
Both Poirier and Gaethje are coming off Fight of the Night efforts last Fall, Poirier stopping Anthony Pettis in three rounds while Gaethje lost a hard-fought bout to Eddie Alvarez. Fight of the Night is the usual mode for Gaethje, a former World Series of Fighting champion who has thrilled UFC fans in his two Octagon bouts thus far, and he will have a willing foe in Poirier, a member of the UFC roster since 2011 who has won six bouts since returning to 155 pounds in 2015.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more information on this card.
