Poirier: 'we're both gonna need stitches' if Gaethje fight goes the distance

Ahead of this much-anticipated headlining bout with Justin Gaethje at Saturday's Fight Night Glendale, Dustin Poirier sat down to take some of your questions on a session of Facebook Live.
When one fan asked him about the fight going the distance, Poirier's assessment was bleak: "I don't think this fight is going to a decision. If it does, we're both going to need some stitches."
Elsewhere in the session he talks about his mental state, his training camp and staying off social media, among other topics. You can see the entire session in the clip above.
Both the main card and the prelims air live and free on FOX April 14 starting at 6pm ET, and FIGHT PASS subscribers get a bonus of six exclusive bouts to kick off the Arizona action. If you’re not a subscriber, use the 7-day free trial to check out those early fights.
