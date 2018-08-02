Photo Gallery: UFC 227 Media Day

Demetrious Johnson is on a mission to prove to himself that he's still got it when he takes on Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 on Saturday.
Take a look at the UFC 227 Ultimate Media Day captured by UFC photographer Jeff Bottari.
Aug 2, 2018
Cody Garbrandt reflects on how his mindset has changed since his first fight with TJ Dillashaw ahead of their rematch August 4th at UFC 227. Order the Pay-Per-View now at ufc.tv/ppv.
Aug 2, 2018
Cody Garbrandt is determined to get his belt back from TJ Dillashaw when the two meet in the main event at UFC 227 on Saturday.
Aug 2, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
