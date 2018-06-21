Photo Gallery: Singapore open workouts

It was the type of summer heat, rain and steam that defied explanation, but the spirits of the crowd were not dampened. Check out the Fight Night Singapore open workout photos from June 19. 2018.
Jun 20, 2018
Two fighters who relish the first round finish feature in the co-main event: #7 light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux meets #13 Tyson Pedro at UFC Singapore this Saturday, June 24 only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Jun 20, 2018
The headliners of UFC Singapore faceoff after media including Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Leon Edwards. Don't miss UFC Singapore this Saturday, June 24 only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Jun 20, 2018
Leon Edwards predicts he will put Cowboy Cerrone away in their main event matchup at Fight Night Singapore on Saturday.
Jun 20, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
