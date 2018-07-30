Photo Gallery: Fight Night Calgary

Take a look back at the July 2018 event known as Fight Night Calgary through the eyes of UFC photographer Jeff Bottari.
Jul 29, 2018
Take a slow-motion journey through the epic Calgary event, featuring Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez's thrilling rematch.
Jul 30, 2018
Check out the highlights from Week 6 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series airing exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS. Don't miss another week tomorrow night.
Jul 30, 2018
Watch TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt's epic first matchup from Madison Square Garden last year. The two meet for the belt in a rematch this Saturday at UFC 227 live on Pay-Per-View.
Jul 30, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
