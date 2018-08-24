Photo Gallery: Bryan Barberena training for UFC Lincoln

Photographer Joe Setley captured Bryan Barberena as he trained for his bout at Fight Night Lincoln.
Aug 24, 2018
Joanne Calderwood had her Fight Night Lincoln camp in Las Vegas, NV where she trained at The UFC Performance Institute and Syndicate MMA. UFC.com's Juan Cardenas was there to capture some of her journey.
Aug 24, 2018
Watch the Fight Night Lincoln faceoffs featuring main event stars Justin Gaethje and James Vick.
Aug 24, 2018
Featherweight Michael Johnson talks about the importance of his co-main event bout against Andre Fili at Fight Night Lincoln Saturday on FS1.
Aug 23, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Comments