Pettis-Poirier headlines Norfolk card

On a card already stacked with several of the UFC's most exciting competitors, fans in Norfolk, Virginia got some more good news on Wednesday with the announcement of the UFC Fight Night main event on Nov. 11 that will see former UFC lightweight champion Anthony "Showtime" Pettis continuing on his road back to the top when he faces off with Louisiana power hitter Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier.
UFC Fight Night, which airs live on FS1, takes place at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.
Also added to the card Wednesday is a bantamweight meeting between two of the best 135-pounders in the world, as John Dodson faces off with Marlon Moraes.
In previously announced bouts, Matt Brown battles Diego Sanchez, and Joe Lauzon faces off with Clay Guida.
