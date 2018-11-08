Pennington Feeling Tougher After Nunes Fight

An ATV accident in October 2017 broke Pennington’s leg, and the return to form was a long one. But title shots don’t come easy, so once cleared to fight, she took the shot at Nunes’ crown and made the walk.“When I got in there, I put my best foot forward,” said Pennington and not, surprisingly, she delivered the gritty effort she’s made her reputation on.“I know I’m tough and I can grind through anything that I put my mind to,” she said, but after eating a couple leg kicks from Nunes moments into the fight, all bets were off.“First round, first strike thrown. It was a game changer. It emotionally tested me.”At 2:36 of the fifth round, the fight was over and Pennington’s four-fight winning streak was over. Then came the Monday Morning Quarterbacks.“It was tough having to sit there and watch that fight, knowing that’s not the type of athlete that you are and then deal with everything I had to deal with in the media, with them not knowing anything about me or about my coaching staff, it was a huge mountain I had to climb just to get back to where I am today,” she said.But there’s the key phrase. Raquel Pennington is back and she’s ready to take on the best bantamweights in the world and make enough statements that when she’s done, there will be no other choice than to put her in a title fight again. Remember, fighters nicknamed “Rocky” don’t break.“In a way, it made me even tougher,” she said. “Everything’s a lesson and I’m still passionate about what I do.”