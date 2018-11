Pennington Feeling Tougher After Nunes Fight

A week before her first fight in Colorado in over six years, Raquel Pennington wasn’t sweating the small stuff, like stressing about facing former world champion Germaine de Randamie on Saturday or dealing with ticket requests from family and friends.Instead, Coach Pennington was helping lead the Academy School District 20 gymnastics team through the State tournament that saw them place fifth with several squad members qualifying for individual finals and one taking the title in three events.Just another pre-fight weekend for the Colorado Springs native.“I’ve been around gymnastics my entire life, and my mom’s been coaching for 33 years now,” said Pennington. “A couple years back she asked me to come in as the strength and conditioning coach and then I turned into the spotting coach and then I just started full-blown coaching them.”You might imagine that the last thing the number four-ranked bantamweight in the world needs is more pulls on her time, but for the 30-year-old contender, it’s not just important to give back to these young athletes, but to get some time away from the fight camp grind.“It’s cool because they’re obviously younger athletes and they all look up to me, so it gives somebody else some inspiration and, at the same time, it just keeps motivating me to be at my best and then I get to have fun in a different sport and not constantly think about fighting.”Pennington likely needed that mental break after her last fight, as she was stopped in the fifth round of a bout against UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes . The fight wasn’t easy by any stretch of the imagination, but the lead-up to it was worse.“It was a hard one,” she admits. “I came back from a long layoff and I came back from a lot of injuries that I struggled a lot with. I’ve always been really positive and I think that during that time frame, I didn’t think my injuries would take that much of a toll on me. And being taken away from what I love, I kinda fell into some depression and then my body was changing and I found out I had hypothyroidism, and then coming back into the camp with Amanda, it was a totally different fight camp than I had ever been through.”