Pena, once directionless, found her way through fighting

Less than a year after high school, a cardio kickboxing class led to mixed martial arts. Six months later, she had her first amateur fight, and today, she is the No. 2-ranked bantamweight in the world and presumably a win away from a title shot.“I haven’t looked back once because I finally found my niche,” she said. “This was mine.”And she guards it jealously. A chance walk into a gym changed Pena’s life forever, and she never forgets it. She is well aware of how things might have turned out otherwise. There would be no main events, no interviews and photo shoots, no opportunities to be the best in the world at something few could even imagine doing.“I’d probably be in the hole financially with college, I’d have a degree and still be a waitress in Spokane, Washington,” she said of her future if not for MMA. If that doesn’t get a person out of bed in the morning, what will? So when Pena hears ignorant comments about combat sports and their place in society, it hits home, prompting an appropriate response.“They have no clue how much time and dedication, how much hard work and blood, sweat and tears go into this,” she said. “I don’t think they take into account the fact that I have never had more discipline in my life, never had more respect in my life, and if they take into consideration what it takes in order to get to the point that I’ve gotten to, they wouldn’t say those ignorant things. So I feel like it’s my job to educate those people. It’s my job to show them that this is a beautiful art and it requires a lot of skill and intelligence to compete at this high a level.”