Ovince Saint Preux Takes Cerebral Approach To Opponent Change

By E. Spencer Kyte September 20, 2017
Ovince Saint Preux has been in this position before – hit with a late change in opponents after the heavy lifting of training camp has already been completed. That’s how he came to face Mauricio “Shogun” Rua the first time around and now, it’s the scenario that has left him facing returning veteran Yushin Okami instead of the Brazilian legend this Friday in Saitama, Japan.

In that initial encounter, it was Saint Preux who acted as the fill-in, stepping up in place of Jimi Manuwa and venturing to Uberlandia, where he would score arguably the biggest win of his career, knocking out the former light heavyweight champion in 34-seconds with a blistering, short left hook.

This time around, he’s the one forced to deal with an unexpected shift in opposition at the 11th hour, and it’s his experiences the last time he was in this position that he will be forced to draw upon when he faces Okami.

(L-R) Ovince Saint Preux and Yushin Okami of Japan face off for the media during the UFC Ultimate Media Day at the Park Hyatt on September 20, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)Back in February, the perennial contender was all set to square off with Jan Blachowicz as part of the annual Super Bowl Saturday event. A few weeks out, the Polish veteran was pulled from the matchup and replaced by a relative unknown, putting Saint Preux in a difficult position.

“For two or three months I was getting ready for a completely different guy and next thing you know, I get an opponent change,” he said of his last minute pairing with Volkan Oezdemir, who filled in for Blachowicz and began his impressive run to contention with a split decision victory that evening night in Houston. “When I get an opponent change, it’s ‘Okay – how do I want to play this? How do I want to go into this?

“Do I know a lot about this kid? Not really. Do I want to go in there guns blazing? Probably not. Do I want to sit back and see what he’s going to do?’ That’s what I did.”

The two went back and forth for 15 minutes, with Saint Preux coming out on the wrong side of the result and Oezdemir using the upset victory to kick-off a seven-month, three-fight run of success that has carried him to the upper reaches of the 205-pound weight class. While the result didn’t sit well with the 34-year-old Knoxville resident, it did serve as another learning experience for the talented athlete with championship aspirations.

It also served as another reminder to Saint Preux that he’s close to making those dreams a reality.

Ovince Saint Preux of the USA interacts with media during the UFC Fight Night Japan press conference at Tokyo Dome Hotel on July 14, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)“It’s one of those things too where it was a tough fight, it was a close fight, but I think I won the fight,” he said. “I landed the more significant shots. I outlanded him by 50, 60 punches, but at the end of the day, the judges saw something else, so I just told myself not to put the fights in the judges’ hands any more.

“It was a good fight. It was a good learning experience. You need those type of fights because, at the end of the day, he made you that much hungrier.”

While viewed as an upset at the time, the loss to Oezdemir looks significantly different since the Swiss standout has followed it up with first-round knockout wins over Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa to put himself on the short list of top contenders in the light heavyweight division.

But in taking a loss against one of the elite talents in the 205-pound ranks, it also fits a pattern that has followed Saint Preux throughout his UFC run.

After winning four straight and six of his first seven Octagon appearance to climb into the Top 10, the Florida-born, Tennessee-based fighter hit a rough patch.

He lost four of five as his started sharing the cage with some of the more established names in the division. A submission loss to Glover Teixeira not far from home in Nashville; a decision loss on short notice to Jon Jones with the interim title on the line; a second-round knockout against Manuwa; and the aforementioned February loss to Oezdemir.

There were positive moments in each bout but, ultimately, Saint Preux came out on the wrong side of the results and was forced to figure out what went wrong.

“The margin of error is a lot different and it also comes down to how you’re going to be in the fight, mentally,” said Saint Preux, who got back into the win column with a submission win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima in April. “When you break into the Top 5, it’s completely different. With those guys, the margin of error is slim, so if I slip up some way, somehow, they’re going to capitalize on it.

“A lot of times it’s just one of those things where it’s about what your condition is mentally,” he continued. “Because when you fight some of these guys in the Top 5, you’ll be like, ‘He’s ranked No. 3’ and you’ve seen some of his tapes and he’s been in that position for a while and it’s like, ‘I’m excited about this fight, but…’ and that’s where you get in trouble; that split-second where you hesitate.”

Ovince Saint Preux celebrates his submission victory over <a href='../fighter/Marcus-rogerio-de-lima'>Marcos Rogerio De Lima</a> of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Bridgestone Arena on April 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)Now, instead of having that awestruck moment, the man simply known in the fighting community as “OSP” is taking cues from a boxing luminary who had a very basic, but understandable approach to sizing up the opposition… or anyone for that matter.

“Mike Tyson had an interview one time and he was talking about when you’re walking down the street, people will size you up and anybody that he saw that was over 200 pounds could get it,” said Saint Preux, who carries a 20-10 mark into this weekend’s main event. “That’s the mentality it’s got to be from now on.

“If you’re in my weight class, you’re a threat and if you’re a threat, it’s one of those things where it’s ‘kill or be eaten’ and shoot, I like to eat, so I better kill.”

Featherweight champ Max Holloway visits the Musashigawa Stable of Sumo Champions and rides the streets of Tokyo as Luigi ahead of UFC Japan!
Sep 20, 2017
The stars of Fight Night Japan face off after media day. #6 ranked light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux welcomes Yushin Okami back to the Octagon this Friday at 10pmET/7pmPT on FXX.
Sep 20, 2017
Joe Rogan breaks down the upcoming straweight bout between Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade this Friday in Japan at UFC Fight Night: Saint-Preux vs Okami, live on FXX.
Sep 19, 2017
Watch for free as contract winner Geoff Neal takes on Chase Waldon in week 3 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. Watch the full first season exclusively on FIGHT PASS.
Sep 19, 2017
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 13, 2017
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Jul 14, 2017
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters' camps when Floyd Mayweather's entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Jul 14, 2017
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. "The Notorious" one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor's Rolls-Royce.
Jul 13, 2017