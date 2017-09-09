Ovince Saint Preux: 'He's never been done like that'

Megan Olivi catches up with Gokhan Saki following his thrilling KO in his UFC debut against Henrique da Silva at Fight Night Japan.
Sep 22, 2017
Ovince Saint Preux is interviewed by Megan Olivi following his decisive submission victory over Yushin Okami at UFC Fight Night Japan.
Sep 22, 2017
OSP speaks to the crowd at Saitama Super Arena following his quick submission win over Yushin Okami in the main event of Fight Night Japan.
Sep 22, 2017
Jessica Andrade speaks from The Octagon following her unanimous decision win over Claudia Gedelha at Fight Night Japan.
Sep 22, 2017
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 13, 2017
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Jul 14, 2017
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Jul 14, 2017
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
