Overeem vs. Hunt lands on UFC 209 card

By Thomas Gerbasi December 20, 2016
They never met in the kickboxing ring, but Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt, two former winners of the K-1 World Grand Prix championship, will meet in the Octagon on Saturday, Mar. 4, as they compete on the UFC 209 card in Las Vegas.

UFC 209 airs live on Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena. Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements and ticket on-sale dates.

Winner of the 2010 K-1 World Grand Prix, the Netherlands' Overeem has been on a tear in the Octagon as of late, winning four in a row over Stefan Struve, Roy Nelson, Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski before coming perilously close to dethroning Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in September. And while he lost that bout, "The Reem" can get back in the title race with a win over the popular Hunt, a 2001 K-1 World Grand Prix winner whose last five wins have come by knockout, setting up perhaps the most highly anticipated heavyweight striking battle seen in years and one that will allow Hunt to avenge a 2008 submission loss to Overeem that took place in Japan's DREAM promotion.

Recent
A product of Oklahoma, Johny Hendricks has a very diverse background. Spend the day with Hendricks and learn more about "Bigg Rigg" in Johny Hendricks' Roots and don't miss his fight against Neil Magny at UFC 207.
Dec 21, 2016
Rener and Ryron Gracie breakdown the first ever women's UFC bout, as Ronda Rousey submitted Liz Carmouche for the bantamweight title.
Dec 21, 2016
Watch Cain Velasquez's most recent victory, when he KO'd Travis Browne at UFC 200. Don't miss Velasquez's rematch with Fabricio Werdum at UFC 207.
Dec 21, 2016
Before he fights UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the co-main event at UFC 207 on December 30, learn about Cody Garbrandt and his special friendship with young Maddux back in his hometown of Uhrichsville, Ohio.
Dec 20, 2016
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Nov 11, 2016
Ronda Rousey returns to the Octagon to take on champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30.
Nov 26, 2016