Overeem vs. Hunt lands on UFC 209 card

They never met in the kickboxing ring, but Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt, two former winners of the K-1 World Grand Prix championship, will meet in the Octagon on Saturday, Mar. 4, as they compete on the UFC 209 card in Las Vegas.



UFC 209 airs live on Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena.



Winner of the 2010 K-1 World Grand Prix, the Netherlands' Overeem has been on a tear in the Octagon as of late, winning four in a row over Stefan Struve, Roy Nelson, Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski before coming perilously close to dethroning Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title in September. And while he lost that bout, "The Reem" can get back in the title race with a win over the popular Hunt, a 2001 K-1 World Grand Prix winner whose last five wins have come by knockout, setting up perhaps the most highly anticipated heavyweight striking battle seen in years and one that will allow Hunt to avenge a 2008 submission loss to Overeem that took place in Japan's DREAM promotion.