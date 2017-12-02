Brian Ortega talks backstage shortly after his submission victory over Cub Swanson in the main event of Fight Night Fresno.
Dec 10, 2017
Watch Brian Ortega in the Octagon after his win over Cub Swanson at Fight Night Fresno.
Dec 9, 2017
Watch Marlon Moraes in the Octagon after his win over Aljamain Sterling at Fight Night Fresno.
Dec 9, 2017
Before the biggest kickboxing PPV of the year gets underway, the actions starts with GLORY 49 SuperFight Series. Watch the SuperFight Series Prelims featuring a bout between Alex Pereira and contender Yousri Belgaroui, then order the GLORY REDEMPTION PPV.
Dec 9, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Comments