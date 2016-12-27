Don't miss it! Order UFC 207 digital PPV now

Ronda Rousey says hello to Dana White. The weigh-in later hosts two memorable staredowns, as Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt have another heated exchange. Plus, Rousey makes her first public appearance of the week.
Dec 30, 2016
International recording artist G-EAZY talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about his track “Vengeance on My Mind,” which has been used in the promos for UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey.
Dec 29, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 official weigh-in, featuring an interview with Amanda Nunes ahead of her fight with Ronda Rousey, and co-main event fighters Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt.
Dec 29, 2016
Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt break down their verbal altercation. Amanda Nunes has as much fun as she can during her weight cut. But while Nunes is on the scale, members of Garbrandt and Cruz’ camps again exchange words – and nearly more.
Dec 19, 2016
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Nov 11, 2016
Ronda Rousey returns on Dec. 30. In this cinematic trailer, we see her blocking out the noise and embracing training for her return vs champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. The signature music track is "Vengeance On My Mind" by G-Eazy, featuring Dana White.
Comments