This weekend’s return to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil features one of the country’s two current champions, some of the top current and future talents from the host nation and a handful of Brazilian legends.It’s an intriguing collection of compelling fights, many of which will have an immediate impact on their respective divisions and one that will mark the end of Vitor Belfort ’s 20-year career.In addition to all that, there is a trio of emerging fighters in key weight classes set to make the walk to the Octagon on Saturday night at Jeunesse Arena that folks should be paying attention to this weekend and going forward.Here’s a closer look at those three athletes.This is On the Rise: UFC 224 Edition.“Boom” has gone 3-1 in his first year on the UFC roster and enters this weekend’s contest coming off the biggest win of his career – a strong unanimous decision victory over former divisional kingpin Renan Barao back in February. Currently stationed outside of the Top 15, the 31-year-old New Yorker has a chance to elevate himself into the bantamweight title fray as he takes on diminutive powerhouse John Lineker on the Pay-Per-View main card.Lineker has gone 5-1 since moving up to the 135-pound ranks, with his lone loss coming against current champ TJ Dillashaw , so he’s clearly a tough out and a legitimate contender, which makes this a crucial opportunity for Kelleher.He’s gone on the road to pick up quality wins twice in his four previous Octagon appearances, earning finishes against Iuri Alcantara in his promotional debut in the same arena and he did the same to Damian Stasiak in Poland. If he can do it again here, Kelleher will catapult himself into the Top 10 and potentially set himself up for an even bigger opportunity in the second half of the year.While Sean O’Malley has been the biggest breakout star from last summer’s Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, people need to start paying more attention to Roberson.After earning his UFC contract with a 15-second victory over Ryan Spann , the former kickboxer collected a first-round submission win over Darren Stewart in his promotional debut back in November in a performance that highlights why Roberson is one to watch in the 185-pound weight class.Coming out of a takedown attempt by Stewart along the fence, the 26-year-old “Baby K” hit a beautiful lateral drop and immediately floated into back mount and started working for a rear-naked choke. Although he didn’t connect with the initial attempt, the New Jersey-based newcomer stayed patient, made his adjustments and ultimately laced his forearm under Stewart’s neck, securing the tap.Middleweight is in the midst of a major shift and with a perfect 6-0 record and five straight finishes heading into this weekend, a victory over Cezar “Mutante” Ferreira could put Roberson on the fast track towards the Top 15 heading into the summer.