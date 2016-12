The first year of this series comes to a close in Las Vegas with UFC 207 – a packed fight card that wraps up arguably the most significant year in the history of the organization and sets the stage for what is sure to be an eventful 2017.While the names atop the fight card jump off the marquee and the bouts carry significant weight, Friday’s event at T-Mobile Arena also comes complete with a few up and coming fighters to keep an eye on heading into the New Year. And not to pat myself on the back, but it’s time to go full-on Barry Horowitz because over the course of the last nine months, OTR has hipped you to some of the most intriguing, exciting prospects in the UFC right now, including Francis Ngannou (twice), Misha Cirkunov Lando Vannata and Dooho Choi , prior to their breakout performances earlier this month.So here we go for the final time in 2016.This is On the Rise: UFC 207 Edition.Already stationed in the Top 15 in the flyweight division after going 3-2 in his first five Octagon appearances, Borg gets the opportunity to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Justin Scoggins in February and close out this year on a high note with a win over Louis Smolka on Friday.The 23-year-old Albuquerque native has shown glimpses of elite potential during his time on the big stage, battling hard with veteran Dustin Ortiz in his short-notice debut and stringing together three straight wins before falling to Scoggins at the start of the year. A deft scrambler and quick to capitalize on openings on the canvas, “The Tazmexican Devil” has been working on his striking with Brandon Gibson throughout the build-up to this bout and, given the resume “Six Gun” has put together, seeing a big improvement from Borg here shouldn’t be surprising.As always in the flyweight division, bouts like this carry a little more significance than in a similar pairing between fighters ranked in the lower third of a division – Borg is ranked No. 13; Smolka sits at No. 12 – because of how swift and thorough champion Demetrious Johnson has been at turning back challengers. While a title shot isn’t on the line, a place further up the queue to face “Mighty Mouse” is and that line isn’t all that long.