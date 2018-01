With the first event of 2018 in the books, it’s time to lock in on the initial Pay-Per-View offering of the year – an explosive, dual-title affair in Boston that also offers an opportunity to catch a glimpse of a collection of new and emerging competitors who could make some noise in the Octagon in the months and years to come.This is On the Rise: UFC 220 Edition.The 27-year-old Davis earned his opportunity to compete in the Octagon by earning a victory in the most entertaining back-and-forth fight from the opening season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contenders Series. Paired off with Austin Arnett , thetwo went toe-to-toe in a ferocious, bloody battle where both men got their licks in before Davis was able to pull away down the stretch.Impressed with the Alan Belcher protégé’s performance, White awarded him a contract and now “Killer B” is shipping up to Boston to take on hometown kid Kyle Bochniak in his promotional debut in the final preliminary card bout of this weekend’s event at TD Garden.The pairing with Bochniak is a perfect litmus test for the Mississippi native, as he’s made a trio of appearances inside the Octagon and acquitted himself well each time out despite managing just a single victory. He’s hard-nosed and happy to slug it out, which should suit Davis’s desires as well. Plus, as the closing act on the televised prelims, this is a prime opportunity to make an immediate impression on the audience heading into a terrific main card.Two fights into his UFC career, Pantoja is beginning to show why he was the top-ranked competitor heading into the flyweight Tournament of Champions that took place during Season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter. While the Brazilian standout came up short against Hiromasa Ogikubo in the semifinal round, Pantoja has collected a pair of victories since matriculating to the UFC roster and stands on the precipice of contention in the 125-pound ranks heading into this weekend’s fight card in Boston.Unbeaten in his last 11 bouts dating back to a June 2010 encounter with Jussier Formiga , who is currently ranked fourth in the flyweight division, the 27-year-old Nova Uniao product has eight finishes during his current winning streak, including a third-round submission win over Neil Seery last time out.Saturday night at UFC 220, Pantoja squares off with Dustin Ortiz in what feels like an unofficial entrance exam he needs to pass in order to be considered amongst the division’s elite. Ortiz is as durable and experienced as they come in the division and enters off one of the best performances of his career – a 15-second knockout victory over Hector Sandoval in Mexico City back in August.Getting by Ortiz is no easy task, but if Pantoja is able to accomplish the feat, he’ll likely earn a place in the Top 10 and put himself in a position to face some of the more established contenders in the division later in the year.