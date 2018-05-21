Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

On the Rise: Liverpool Edition

By E. Spencer Kyte May 21, 2018
Special to UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
The final stop on the UFC’s International tour this month takes place this Sunday at Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, marking the first time the Octagon has touched down on the shores of the River Mersey and the 23rd time the company has delivered a fight card in the United Kingdom.

While the highlight of this event is the homecoming, headlining assignment for Darren Till opposite Stephen Thompson, Sunday’s fight card also offers an opportunity to get another look at a collection of emerging fighters, potential contenders and promising newcomers in the middle of the afternoon.

Here’s a closer look at three of those competitors.

This is On the Rise: Liverpool Edition.
ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 14: Mads Burnell of Denmark (top) punches Mike Santiago in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Scottrade Center on January 14, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Mads Burnell

After debuting in the UFC on short notice and holding his own fighting up in weight against Michel Prazeres before ultimately getting submitted in the third round, Denmark’s Burnell rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Mike Santiago in his sophomore appearance in the Octagon earlier this year.

Now the 24-year-old grappler gets a chance to make a splash in the stacked featherweight division by taking on British upstart Arnold Allen, who enters on a five-fight winning streak punctuated by a split decision win over Makwan Amirkhani in March of last year.

Though he’s been out of action for more than 12 months, the 12-1 Allen is regarded as one to watch in the 145-pound weight class and if Burnell can step into the cage and spoil his return to action this weekend, the 24-year-old Dane will enter the thick of the fray in the competitive featherweight division. Bolstered by earning his first UFC victory and fighting closer to home this time around, don’t be surprised if Burnell turns in his best effort to date against Allen on Sunday.

Molly McCann

While Till is the most high profile Liverpudlian set to step into the cage on Sunday, expect the volume inside the Echo Arena to climb considerably when McCann begins to make her walk to the Octagon for the first time.

The flyweight newcomer emerged as a fan favorite during her three-fight run under the Cage Warriors banner, which culminated in a second-round knockout win over Bryony Tyrell that earned her the company’s flyweight belt and led to McCann being called to compete on the biggest stage in the sport in her own backyard this weekend.

After falling from the ranks of the unbeaten in her second pro fight, “Meatball” has amassed a six-fight winning streak heading into her promotional debut opposite Gillian Robertson that includes her title win over Tyrell and a unanimous decision victory over veteran Lacey Shuckman as well.

Robertson, a member of the cast on Season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter, impressed in her first foray into the Octagon late last year, locking up a first-round submission win over Emily Whitmire. If McCann can roll into the Octagon and maintain her current form by turning back the tough Canadian, the 27-year-old will have a chance to make a rapid ascent up the flyweight rankings.

Gina Mazany

Mazany’s first two appearances inside the UFC cage didn’t play out the way she would have liked.

First, she came up short in her bid to make the cast on Season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter when she ran into eventual winner Julianna Pena in the elimination round. Following a win on the regional circuit, Mazany stepped in for Liz Carmouche on two weeks’ notice to face Sara McMann, falling to the former title challenger in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

But her willingness to jump in against McMann earned her another opportunity to compete in the Octagon later that year and Mazany made the most of it, venturing to Shanghai, China to collect a unanimous decision victory over Yanan Wu to get back into the win column and push her record to 5-1 overall.

Mazany’s international adventure in the Octagon continues Sunday in Liverpool, where she squares off with Lina Lansberg, a durable and dangerous veteran who had won six straight before debuting in the UFC opposite Cris Cyborg.

Bolstered by her strong showing in China and clearly comfortable fighting “on the road,” this is an opportunity for Mazany to start building a little momentum in the bantamweight ranks by stringing together a couple victories and working her way up the divisional ladder.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, May 27
1PM/10AM
ETPT
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
John Gooden heads to Liverpool to meet with one of the UFC’s rising welterweight stars, Darren Till. They touch on subjects ranging from his childhood, current standing in the UFC and more! Full episode airing now on FIGHT PASS!
John Gooden heads to Liverpool to meet with one of the UFC’s rising welterweight stars, Darren Till. They touch on subjects ranging from his childhood, current standing in the UFC and more! Full episode airing now on FIGHT PASS!
May 21, 2018
See the journey that brought Darren Till from his perilous beginnings in Liverpool to his thrilling ascent to prominence in the UFC. Then hear the sport’s top fighters and analysts reveal why they believe he has all the makings of a future champion.
See the journey that brought Darren Till from his perilous beginnings in Liverpool to his thrilling ascent to prominence in the UFC. Then hear the sport’s top fighters and analysts reveal why they believe he has all the makings of a future champion.
After defeating Demian Maia by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night Chile, Kamaru Usman believes that he is the most dangerous welterweight in the world.
After defeating Demian Maia by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night Chile, Kamaru Usman believes that he is the most dangerous welterweight in the world.
May 19, 2018
Kamaru Usman extended his welterweight win-streak to eight, after defeating Demian Maia by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night Chile. Watch Usman's Octagon interview where he discusses the performance and what's next at welterweight.
Kamaru Usman extended his welterweight win-streak to eight, after defeating Demian Maia by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night Chile. Watch Usman's Octagon interview where he discusses the performance and what's next at welterweight.
May 19, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018