UFC Performance Institute Partners with Omegawave for Optimizing Athlete Performance

September 10, 2018
Las Vegas – The UFC Performance Institute®, the world’s first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation and performance center, today announced a new partnership with Omegawave, the world’s leading provider of training and performance management solutions, that calls for the use of Omegawave technology to monitor the training of UFC athletes to help produce maximum performance and minimize the risk of injuries due to overtraining.

Omegawave provides leading methods for monitoring an athlete’s functional condition by providing instantly-relevant advice on the optimum amount of intensity and volume of training. By identifying an athlete’s physiologically limiting factors and providing guidelines to eliminate them, Omegawave helps to improve performance, prevent overtraining, decrease injuries and improve fitness and overall health.

“We’re thrilled to enter into this revolutionary partnership with Omegawave,” UFC Performance Institute Vice President of Operations James Kimball said. “As the industry leader in professional athlete readiness monitoring, Omegawave provides athletes with a truly individualized approach to reaching peak performance for competition, which is also a core objective of the Performance Institute’s service portfolio. Numerous UFC athletes have utilized Omegawave’s products and experienced great success. This opportunity exists for all athletes competing on UFC’s active roster, regardless of where they reside.”

“We are looking forward to further cooperation with the Performance Institute on creating optimal performance conditions for athletes and sharing a joint approach and knowledge to the wider MMA community,” Omegawave Chief Executive Officer Gerard Bruen said.

Said UFC Performance Institute Vice President of Performance Duncan French: “We’ve been looking for a tool that can support UFC athletes and help them better understand how their body is responding to the rigors of training, so they can prepare and recover optimally. For us, Omegawave is that answer.”

“Omegawave provides true objective insights into key physiological systems relating to optimal performance. This aids in our efforts to define how an athlete responds to varying training loads and allows our team to implement diverse training strategies that can help maximize overall performance. It takes away the guess work for world-class athletes, therefore making Omegawave a critical part of how we support UFC athletes.”

For more information, please visit www.omegawave.com.

