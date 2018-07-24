Olivier Aubin-Mercier embracing his inner Canadian Gangster

Moustache ready. You know what it means. / Moustache prête. Vous savez ce que ça représente. Moustache by @olivierdelormebarbier At @lachapellebarbershop #ufccalgary #ufc #canadiangangster #moustache #mma #barbershop #shoes #shoe # #reebok #lachapellebarber

A post shared by Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) on Jul 23, 2018 at 6:55am PDT