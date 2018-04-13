Older, mature Poirier's simplified approach leading to success in Octagon

I reminded him of this moment and he laughs, but he knows how accurate my recounting of that moment was. Today, he’s not beating himself up when things don’t go exactly his way, and his performances have reflected that. Since he returned to the lightweight division in 2015, he has gone 6-1 with 1 NC and four knockouts. And the expectations are that he will add another memorable performance to his list of instant classics when he faces Gaethje in a bout that will likely require him to go to places most don’t want to see. And he embraces that.“I honor this,” Poirier said. “I honor what I do. I know the risks I’m taking, I know the damage it can do to my body, but I love it and that’s just who I am. I look forward to that and that’s why I respect this stuff so much. It’s not a game or a job. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a lifestyle that has gotten me and my wife and daughter everything that we have. But at the same time, maturing in the sport and growing up at the highest level and fighting the best guys in the world over and over again, I’m starting to realize that it’s a love-hate. I still, one hundred percent, love what I do, but at the same time, I care a little bit less and I’m being more successful by not trying to control everything. I’m still finding my balance.”