Oezdemir vs Smith to headline in Moncton

The UFC heads to Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for the first time on Saturday, October 27, and it will be a five-round light heavyweight showdown headlining the UFC Fight Night event, as No. 2-ranked contender Volkan Oezdemir faces rising star Anthony “Lionheart” Smith.



Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs live on FS1 from the Moncton Events Center, go on sale on September 14.



Eager to stamp his ticket for another shot at the 205-pound title, Switzerland’s Oezdemir has the power and accuracy to stop any opponent in his tracks, but Nebraska’s Smith has knocked out MMA legends Rashad Evans and “Shogun” Rua in his last two bouts, proving that in his new weight class, he’s got the tools and determination to be a champion.