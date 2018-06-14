Home
OPRO Announces Launch Date of UFC Branded Mouthguards

June 14, 2018
London – OPRO®, the world’s largest manufacturer of mouthguards today announced that their UFC-branded products will be available for consumers to purchase beginning Thursday, June 21.

UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, announced its multi-year global licensing partnership with OPRO this past October, granting the mouthguard manufacturer with the rights to produce UFC-branded mouthguards and provide bespoke mouthguards to UFC athletes currently on the active roster.  

Consumers will be able to purchase UFC branded mouthguards from the Custom Fit, Self-Fit and Snap Fit ranges at opromouthguards.com, and through a network of key global retail partners, including: UFCStore.com, Sports Direct, and Amazon.com.

Each UFC branded mouthguard comes with its very own Octagon® shaped storage case, and along with their patented fin technology, ultra-impact resistant outer layer, and flexible, thin material, OPRO mouthguards provide the best in retention, fit and comfort.

OPRO Chief Executive Officer David Allen said: “Our partnership with UFC is incredibly exciting and it reflects our continued growth into the world of combat sports.

“Our mouthguards provide superior comfort and protection to all those who take part in all forms of combat sports and we are delighted to be able to finally announce the date consumers will be able to purchase our UFC mouthguards.”

OPRO serves as the official mouthguard partner of a number of professional sporting organizations, including Great Britain Taekwondo, England Boxing, England Rugby, New Zealand Rugby, Australia Rugby and England Hockey, as well as the German, French and Italian Mixed Martial Arts Federations. For more information, please visit opromouthguards.com.


Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Jun 13, 2018
In honor of the announcement that Ronda Rousey will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this July we take a look back at the soon to be Hall of Famer's knockout of Bethe Correia at UFC 190 in 2015.
Jun 13, 2018
Hear from Dana White and contract winners Alonzo Menifield and Greg Hardy following the season debut of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series on FIGHT PASS.
Jun 12, 2018
Take a slow-motion journey through the Chicago event known as UFC 225. Miss UFC 225? You can order the replay now at: www.ufc.tv
Jun 12, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018