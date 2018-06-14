OPRO Announces Launch Date of UFC Branded Mouthguards

London – OPRO®, the world’s largest manufacturer of mouthguards today announced that their UFC-branded products will be available for consumers to purchase beginning Thursday, June 21.
UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, announced its multi-year global licensing partnership with OPRO this past October, granting the mouthguard manufacturer with the rights to produce UFC-branded mouthguards and provide bespoke mouthguards to UFC athletes currently on the active roster.
Consumers will be able to purchase UFC branded mouthguards from the Custom Fit, Self-Fit and Snap Fit ranges at opromouthguards.com, and through a network of key global retail partners, including: UFCStore.com, Sports Direct, and Amazon.com.
Each UFC branded mouthguard comes with its very own Octagon® shaped storage case, and along with their patented fin technology, ultra-impact resistant outer layer, and flexible, thin material, OPRO mouthguards provide the best in retention, fit and comfort.
OPRO Chief Executive Officer David Allen said: “Our partnership with UFC is incredibly exciting and it reflects our continued growth into the world of combat sports.
“Our mouthguards provide superior comfort and protection to all those who take part in all forms of combat sports and we are delighted to be able to finally announce the date consumers will be able to purchase our UFC mouthguards.”
OPRO serves as the official mouthguard partner of a number of professional sporting organizations, including Great Britain Taekwondo, England Boxing, England Rugby, New Zealand Rugby, Australia Rugby and England Hockey, as well as the German, French and Italian Mixed Martial Arts Federations. For more information, please visit opromouthguards.com.
UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, announced its multi-year global licensing partnership with OPRO this past October, granting the mouthguard manufacturer with the rights to produce UFC-branded mouthguards and provide bespoke mouthguards to UFC athletes currently on the active roster.
Consumers will be able to purchase UFC branded mouthguards from the Custom Fit, Self-Fit and Snap Fit ranges at opromouthguards.com, and through a network of key global retail partners, including: UFCStore.com, Sports Direct, and Amazon.com.
Each UFC branded mouthguard comes with its very own Octagon® shaped storage case, and along with their patented fin technology, ultra-impact resistant outer layer, and flexible, thin material, OPRO mouthguards provide the best in retention, fit and comfort.
OPRO Chief Executive Officer David Allen said: “Our partnership with UFC is incredibly exciting and it reflects our continued growth into the world of combat sports.
“Our mouthguards provide superior comfort and protection to all those who take part in all forms of combat sports and we are delighted to be able to finally announce the date consumers will be able to purchase our UFC mouthguards.”
OPRO serves as the official mouthguard partner of a number of professional sporting organizations, including Great Britain Taekwondo, England Boxing, England Rugby, New Zealand Rugby, Australia Rugby and England Hockey, as well as the German, French and Italian Mixed Martial Arts Federations. For more information, please visit opromouthguards.com.
Comments