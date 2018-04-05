Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Nutritionist details Holloway's intense weight cut

April 05, 2018
Article
Comments (
)

Max Holloway is facing Khabib Nurmagomedov on one week's notice at #UFC223. Find out what will go into his difficult weight cut as told to ESPN. #KhabibHolloway https://t.co/jicKrGTd0N pic.twitter.com/YWRIIoPDJI

— UFC News (@UFCNews) April 4, 2018
Sure, Max Holloway took a short-notice fight against one of the most feared MMA fighters in the world for a chance at being a dual-division champion, but his biggest battle heading into UFC 223 is likely to be his weight cut.

Veteran nutrition and weight-cut coach George Lockhart, who Holloway had deemed "the best in the business," has admitted that getting Holloway to fighting weight will be 'tied' for the biggest and most agressive weight cut he has ever been a part of.

Host Lisa Foiles breaks it down in the above UFC Minute clip.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the superstars of UFC 223 come face-to-face after Ultimate Media Day. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway faceoff for the second time, Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have another instense staredown and much more.
Watch the superstars of UFC 223 come face-to-face after Ultimate Media Day. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway faceoff for the second time, Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have another instense staredown and much more.
Apr 5, 2018
UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas chats with Megan Olivi after Wednesday's UFC 223 press conference.
UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas chats with Megan Olivi after Wednesday's UFC 223 press conference.
Apr 4, 2018
The stars of one of the most anticipated cards of the year workout for fans in Brooklyn ahead of UFC 223: Khabib vs Holloway this Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
The stars of one of the most anticipated cards of the year workout for fans in Brooklyn ahead of UFC 223: Khabib vs Holloway this Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 4, 2018
Max Holloway chats with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi after the UFC 223 pre-fight press conference in Brooklyn.
Max Holloway chats with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi after the UFC 223 pre-fight press conference in Brooklyn.
Apr 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018