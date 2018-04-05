Nutritionist details Holloway's intense weight cut

Max Holloway is facing Khabib Nurmagomedov on one week's notice at #UFC223. Find out what will go into his difficult weight cut as told to ESPN. #KhabibHolloway https://t.co/jicKrGTd0N pic.twitter.com/YWRIIoPDJI— UFC News (@UFCNews) April 4, 2018
Sure, Max Holloway took a short-notice fight against one of the most feared MMA fighters in the world for a chance at being a dual-division champion, but his biggest battle heading into UFC 223 is likely to be his weight cut.
Veteran nutrition and weight-cut coach George Lockhart, who Holloway had deemed "the best in the business," has admitted that getting Holloway to fighting weight will be 'tied' for the biggest and most agressive weight cut he has ever been a part of.
Host Lisa Foiles breaks it down in the above UFC Minute clip.
Veteran nutrition and weight-cut coach George Lockhart, who Holloway had deemed "the best in the business," has admitted that getting Holloway to fighting weight will be 'tied' for the biggest and most agressive weight cut he has ever been a part of.
Host Lisa Foiles breaks it down in the above UFC Minute clip.
Comments