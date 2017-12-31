Nurmagomedov's UFC 219 gets attention of champ McGregor





It may have taken a few days, but Khabib Nurmagomedov's domination of Edson Barboza at UFC 219 did indeed catch the eye of the current lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

That Dagestani was dog shit the other night you's are all nuts. Game full of sloppy bums asking to be slept. Pay me my worth and Kings back. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2018

Nurmagomedov, for his part was unmoved. From the Octagon following the fight, he announced to the UFC that he only needs 60 minutes rest and he would take on either McGregor or Tony Ferguson...that same night. His confidence remained unabated in the post-fight presser "… maybe if the UFC approves, I can fight with these guys in the same night," he said. "I swear, no joke. Maybe I have to stay humble, but tonight, I have to smash these guys and get these guys back, because these guys talk too much when I’m injured."

Truly truly truly get on your fucking knees and beg me. Otherwise I don't give a bollox.

My whiskey is out this year and thats Diddy bread. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2018

'The Eagle' has a fair amount of Twitter game himself, and soon the retorts were flying.

I slaughter your pets and wear them as coats. And I only wear them once. https://t.co/5IMAc3ysgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 2, 2018

McGregor has said that he plans to return to the Octagon in 2018 and Nurmagomedov put himself in the running of potential opponents with the massive win over Barboza. But also waiting for the champ in interim champion Tony Ferguson.



Stay tuned as the lightweight division heats up in 2018.