Nurmagomedov's UFC 219 gets attention of champ McGregor

UFC Staff Report January 03, 2018
Article
It may have taken a few days, but Khabib Nurmagomedov's domination of Edson Barboza at UFC 219 did indeed catch the eye of the current lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Nurmagomedov, for his part was unmoved. From the Octagon following the fight, he announced to the UFC that he only needs 60 minutes rest and he would take on either McGregor or Tony Ferguson...that same night. His confidence remained unabated in the post-fight presser "… maybe if the UFC approves, I can fight with these guys in the same night," he said. "I swear, no joke. Maybe I have to stay humble, but tonight, I have to smash these guys and get these guys back, because these guys talk too much when I’m injured."
'The Eagle' has a fair amount of Twitter game himself, and soon the retorts were flying.
McGregor has said that he plans to return to the Octagon in 2018 and Nurmagomedov put himself in the running of potential opponents with the massive win over Barboza. But also waiting for the champ in interim champion Tony Ferguson.

Stay tuned as the lightweight division heats up in 2018.

UFC 220 will answer the question, "Who is the baddest man on the planet?" when heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic faces off against the No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. Don't miss UFC 220 on Satuday, January 20 live on Pay-Per-View.
Jan 3, 2018
Take a slow-motion trip through the historic UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm event from Las Vegas that saw Cyborg defend her belt in the UFC for the first time.
Jan 3, 2018
For this edition of Knockout of the Week, we look back at the meeting between Dooho Choi and Thiago Tavares. Choi headlines Fight Night St Louis against Jeremy Stephens Sunday January 14 on FS1.
Jan 2, 2018
At UFC 206 Dooho Choi and Cub Swanson put on a show for the Toronto crowd, and many considered their three round battle to be the fight of the year in 2016. Choi next faces Jeremy Stephens in the main event of Fight Night St. Louis on January 14.
Jan 2, 2017
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Dec 31, 2017